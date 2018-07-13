Funeral rites for late Amissah-Arthur announced

The final funeral rites of the late former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, have been announced by his family.
Mr. Amissah-Arthur will be laid in state on Thursday, 26th July 2018 from 8:00am to 6:00pm.
This will be followed by a burial service which will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on Friday, 27th July 2018.
The interment for Mr. Amissah Arthur will however be by special invitation.
A thanksgiving service is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.
Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.
He collapsed at the Air Force Gym in Accra during a workout and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Profile
Born on April 29, 1951, Mr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur was an economist, academic and politician.
He was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana. He held office from August 6, 2012, until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.
He was also the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
Mr Amissah-Arthur was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012 after he was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the Vice-President, a week after President Mahama had also been sworn in as President, following the sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.
Mr Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975.
Later, he joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, moving on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979. He also lectured at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana between 1980 and 1988; and again at the Department of Economics, Anambra State College of Education, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria (August 1981 – July 1983).
He worked as a consultant for the World Bank in The Gambia and as a consultant for the Netherlands’ government education project in Ghana.
Mr Amissah-Arthur also worked as Senior Economist for the Sigma One Corporation in Ghana between 1998 and 2000, and between 2001 and 2002, he was on assignment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
Political life
From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government.
He subsequently was appointed the Deputy Secretary of Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993, and later became the Deputy Minister of Finance in the Rawlings-led NDC government.
In October 2009, Mr Amissah-Arthur was appointed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana by President John Evans Atta Mills. He held this position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana after the death of President Atta Mills.
He continued as Vice President when President Mahama won the 2012 election.
Mr Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with whom he had two children. He was a Christian and member of the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.