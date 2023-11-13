No mineral rights has been granted for mining in Kakum National Park - Minerals Commission

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 13 - 2023 , 11:48

The Minerals Commission has clarified that no mineral rights has been given to any company to mine in the Kakum National Park in the Central Region.

The commission in a press statement explained that an application submitted by High Street Ghana Limited for a license to mine in the park was rejected.

The press statement was signed and issued on Sunday, November 12, 2023 by the Chief Executive Officer, Martin Kwaku Ayisi.

It was in response to recent concerns raised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the public regarding an application by the company to mine in the park.

Background

Some civil society organisations (CSOs) on Friday, November 10, 2023,

