NLA chalks 60

The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) has launched activities to mark its 60 years’ anniversary.
The authority has dedicated the celebration to its stakeholder and pledged to give back to society by commissioning some projects in various parts of the country.
Launching the anniversary, the Board Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Togbui Francis Seth Nyonyo, has announced that the NLA has the sole mandate to regulate all consumer promotional schemes with elements of chance, raffles, draws, points-based selection in the country.
He explained that this was a response given to a petitioned to the Office of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, to offer clarity on the ambiguity in the law, on whether the NLA or the Gaming Commission had the statutory mandate to organize consumer promotions and raffles.
Rebuild
Togbui Nyonyo who is also a member of the Council of State noted that over the last year, the authority had been embarking on a restructuring exercise to drive efficiency and to rebuild its corporate image.
He indicated that one of such initiatives was the relaunch of the Caritas Lottery Platform by the Chief of Staff of the Office of the President, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare in October 2021.
“This was a demonstration of our resolve to deepen our partnership with Corporate Ghana,” adding that the Attorney General relied on some judgements and offered advice dated August 22, 2022, which brought finality to this matter.
Private lottery
“We have successfully licensed some Private Lotto Operators, (PLOs) and look forward to welcoming more on board. The security services together with the NLA task force will continue to clamp down on defaulters to sanitize the lottery industry,” Torgbui Nyonyo.
Month Celebration
The Director-General of the NLA, Sammy Awuku, noted that the authority had dedicated the month of October to its customers, whom it recognize as their valued assets.
He explained that the authority would give back to society by commissioning some projects, in various parts of the country.
He announced that the activities would be climaxed with a grand durbar of the anniversary celebration in December, adding that this will be “held concurrently with a Conference on Responsible Gaming as we host the African Lotteries Association (ALA)”.