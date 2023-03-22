New Yagbonwura enskinned "Pledges to fight poverty, champion devt"

Mar - 22 - 2023

A traditional showpiece and coronation ceremony yesterday culminated in the consummation of the enskinment of a new Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom under the skin title Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I at Damongo in the Savanna Region.

The enskinment of the new Yagbonwura followed the demise of Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I last month.

The colourful event, premised on the display of the culture of the people of Gonja, attracted a large retinue of dignitaries from all walks of life to witness and support the historic occasion.

The guests included the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former President John Dramani Mahama, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II; and Minister-designate of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Also gracing the occasion were chiefs, ministers of state, Members of Parliament, political party representatives, the clergy, among others, predominantly from northern Ghana.

Enskinment

Before the coronation in Damongo, the Yagbonwura was enskinned behind closed doors upon the completion of traditional rites the previous day.

Carried on a horse back, the consummation was later led on a procession to Damongo where hundreds of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the new Overlord.

In his inaugural speech, Yagbonwura Soale I paid glowing tribute to his predecessor for a sterling reign, and pledged to continue his good works.

As a matter of urgency, he said: "I will work to maintain the integrity of the Jakpa Palace and the Gonja Kingdom".

He pledged to collaborate with the government and various stakeholders to champion the development of the Kingdom, stating that "I will work to settle disputes,

protect the territorial boundaries and bring massive development to Gonjaland".

While commending the kingmakers and other major characters for a successful transition, the Yagbonwura called for peaceful co-existence among the people, saying their main enemy was poverty, hence the need for all to work collectively towards eradicating it.

Support

Dr Bawumia congratulated the new Yagbonwura, and gave the assurance that the government would give him the needed cooperation and support to fulfil his vision.

"We may be different tribes, but we are one people, so we must always remember that our enemy is poverty so we must all fight poverty and not ourselves, he said".

Former President Mahama also congratulated the new Yagbonwura and wished him well in his reign.

"I feel very proud to be a Gonja today because it is not the same in many traditional areas.

In many areas, when a king dies it means it is a time for disputes and people can die in the process.

We all can be proud of the smooth manner our new Overlord has been chosen and outdoored," the former President said.

Biography

On February 27, 2023, the kingmakers of the Gonja Kingdom announced the 60-year-old farmer as the new Overlord.

Before his enskinment, he was the Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area.

The new Overlord was first enskinned as Jakpaseriwura, from where he moved to the Timanklan-wura skin to Kachinako-wura and finally got to the Bunda skin in 2011.

The Bunda skin is the entry gate to the Tuluwe Skin.

The Tuluwe Skin of Gonja is one of the five divisional skins that ascend the Gonja throne.

The paramount chiefs of Gonja who were all qualified to ascend to the Gonja throne included Wasipewura, Kpembewura, Bolewura, Tuluwewura and Kusawguwura.

