APSU ’98 hands over $250,000 teachers flat to Alma mater

Francisca Eshun Mar - 22 - 2023 , 06:57

The 1998 Year Group of the St Augustine’s Past Students Union (APSU ’98) has inaugurated and handed over a four-unit two-bedroom apartment complex as a legacy project to the management of the school.

The project is to ease the accommodation challenges in the school.

The fully furnished $250,000 project was undertaken to increase the number of teachers on school compound to promote and maintain discipline.

The storey building was inaugurated at the 93rd anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the St Augustine’s College last Saturday.

The event was dubbed: “Supporting the foundation that shapes future generations”.

Lifelong impact

The President of APSU ’98, Samuel Nii Adjei Annang, indicated that given the lack of adequate staff accommodation on the school compound, the project would have a lifelong impact on the college.

“We want them to motivate the boys.

We’ve realised that when we motivate the teachers, we will get excellent students,” he said.

He said with more teachers now guaranteed accommodation on the school compound, nightlife in particular would be properly controlled to ensure students did not stray.

Gratitude

The Headmaster of the school, Henry Arthur-Gyan, said the project meant a lot to him and stakeholders of the school given its enormous benefits.

“Some of our teachers are living as far as Elmina, Saltpond and beyond, and they have to come to school on a daily basis.

So this means a lot to us,” he said.

He touted the college’s academic achievements, particularly their “excellent performance” in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said the college’s 97.78 per cent pass rate placed it fourth overall in Ghana and first in the Central Region, as determined by the Ministry of Education’s analysis of the 2022 WASSCE results.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, a former student of the school and Founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, a financial technology platform, said fostering a nation of entrepreneurs did not merely require infrastructure to enable financial growth, but also a total change in the worldview of the youth about success.

He expressed disquiet about the overemphasis on “social validation”, stressing that it was high time Ghana invested in shaping the minds of the youth to think differently and productively.

He reiterated the need to leverage technology for basic things such as bill payments, food delivery and online education.

Positive attitudes

The Central Regional Director of Education, Justine Ivy Apawu, advised the students to study hard to attain academic excellence.

The Senior Prefect, Brobbey Egya Yaw Nsuo, appealed to the government and other stakeholders for a facelift of the college’s assembly hall and to renovate some other deteriorating infrastructure in the school.