Group launches initiative to rebuild Ghana

Emmanuel Baah Mar - 22 - 2023 , 07:21

The Founder of the House of Ezra Worldwide Ministry, Prophet John Wesley Kofi Amponsah, has initiated a national effort “to rebuild the country”.

The “I care for Ghana" initiative is a non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation that seeks to create awareness, promote patriotism, and to arouse the conscience of Ghanaians to play their roles effectively and help to develop the nation.

It intends to embark on a nationwide membership drive, as well as reach out to other Ghanaians living around the globe, all geared towards sourcing expertise that would make Ghana a better place for all.

The fight against corruption of all forms also remains one of the priorities of “I care for Ghana”.

Launch

Speaking during its launch in Kumasi at the weekend, Prophet Amponsah said the group would rekindle communal spirit among the citizenry, adding that the initiative would help traditional leaders and the local government system to contribute to improve the lot of the people.

He called on religious bodies to wake up and actively get involved in nation building.

“We are all to blame for the prevailing situation, and, therefore, all Ghanaians must be willing to be part of the solution to the problems," he noted.

Seed money

The group has committed a seed money of $20,000 to grow the concept, and called on all Ghanaians to come on board and help to build the nation.

A Kumasi-based building contractor, Nsiah Yeboah, is the Chairman of the group with Elder Kwaku Yeboah as National Organiser.