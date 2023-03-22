Fueltrade receives 3 ISO certifications

Timothy Ngnenbe Mar - 22 - 2023 , 07:32

Fueltrade Ltd, a licensed bulk distribution company (BDC) in Ghana, has been given three International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications for complying to international safety standards in its operations.

They are ISO 45001:2018 — Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 1400:2015 — Environment, and ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems.

The certifications were issued to the company after a series of rigorous internal and external audit processes.

The certifications were unveiled in Accra last week.

ISO certification

ISO is an independent, non-governmental, international organisation that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of products, services and systems.

ISO certification is a seal of approval that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has, all the requirements for standardisation and quality assurance.

These certifications exist in many areas of industry, from energy management and social responsibility to medical devices and energy management.

The Executive Chairman of Fueltrade Ltd, Chris Chinebuah, described the ISO certification as a milestone that would help to promote health and safety at the company and quality of products for customers.

"This certification is a constant reminder to keep improving our work performance by specifying repeatable steps and building an organisational culture that helps to achieve our goals and objectives," he said.

Compliance

For his part, the Manager of HSEQ at Fueltrade Ltd, Maxwell Nyade, explained that the attainment of the ISO certifications was a milestone that demonstrated the company's commitment and support towards the management of occupational health, safety, environment and quality.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Head of Tech and Operations, Kwaku Poku Asamoah Manu, he said the ISO certifications was in compliance with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Declaration on Occupational Safety and Health.

Certification process

Explaining the ISO certification process, Mr Nyade said Fueltrade Ltd already had an Occupational Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (OHSEQ) management system in place, and due diligence was followed to bolster it in line with international standards.

He added that as a measure to align the OHSEQ with international standards, a gap analysis was done in line with the three ISOs to help improve the management system.