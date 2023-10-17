10th Anniversary of Naba Martin Adongo Abilba III

Supreme Court of Ghana
Supreme Court of Ghana

NDC, others absent as Supreme Court strikes out injunction against EC

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

The Supreme Court has struck out an injunction filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties which sought to stop the EC from going ahead with the limited registration voter exercise.

A five -member panel, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, struck out the application following failure of the applicants or their lawyers to appear in court to move the application.

When the case was called today, there was no lawyer or representative representing the NDC or any of the other political parties.

A Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and lawyer for the EC, Justine Amenuvor, were however present in court.

More to follow

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |