NDC, others absent as Supreme Court strikes out injunction against EC

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 17 - 2023 , 13:14

The Supreme Court has struck out an injunction filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties which sought to stop the EC from going ahead with the limited registration voter exercise.

A five -member panel, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, struck out the application following failure of the applicants or their lawyers to appear in court to move the application.

When the case was called today, there was no lawyer or representative representing the NDC or any of the other political parties.

A Deputy Chairperson of the EC, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and lawyer for the EC, Justine Amenuvor, were however present in court.

More to follow