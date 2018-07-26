National Daily Minimum Wage up 10%

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has increased the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) by 10 per cent.
The new National Daily Minimum Wage is now GHȻ10.65, up from the 2018 wage of GHȻ9.68.
The decision was arrived at after deliberations of the NTC in Accra today, Thursday, July 26, and takes effect from January 1, 2019.
A communique issued by the Tripartite Committee announcing the decision, directed all establishments, institutions or organisations whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new Daily Minimum Wage to adjust its wages upward from 1st January, 2019.
"Any establishments, institutions or organisations that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law", the communique counseled.
The National Tripartite Committee also counseled that the new National Daily Minimum Wage should be tax exempt, reiterating its commitment to the improvement of incomes and productivity in the public and private sectors of the Ghanaian economy.
The communique was signed by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah representing government; Mr. Terence Ronald Darko, President of the Ghana Employers Association representing the GEA; and Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, on bahlf of organised labour.