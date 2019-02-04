MTN Ghana to construct 24-unit classroom block• For Police Depot Schools

The Ghana Police Service and MTN Ghana, telecommunications company, have cut the sod for the construction of a 24-unit classroom block for the Police Depot Cluster of Schools in Accra.
The block, estimated to cost GH¢1.6 million, will comprise a headteachers office, staff common room, furniture and a modern toilet facility.
The project, which is expected to be completed within six months, will directly benefit over 2,500 pupils annually.
Educational system
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, explained that the Ghana Police Educational system was instituted to educate children of police personnel but that over the years, it became necessary to open the facility up to the general public.
He said this led to a rise in student population, thus putting pressure on the old weak facility.
According to him, the Ghana Police school system had grown over the years from a primary school, with the inclusion of pre-school department made up of nursery and kindergarten to a junior high school.
This explained why the police was partnering key stakeholders to upgrade the infrastructure.
Mr Asante-Apeatu said their partnership with MTN through its social investment arm, MTN Foundation, demonstrated the continuing commitment of the service to collaborate with other agencies, both public and private, to make the Ghana Police Service a world-class organisation.
The IGP expressed appreciation to MTN for the support and gave an assurance that the facility would serve the purpose for which it was being constructed.
MTN
For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, said the support was a significant step towards enhancing the quality of education in Ghana.
He said in addition to the 24-unit classroom block, the foundation would also convert and enhance an existing library into an integrated library which would have hard copy books area and information and communication technology (ICT) centre to bring the immense benefits of the ICT to the students.
According to Mr Adadevoh, education is a golden ticket to a better life, adding that quality education also affected economic growth and accelerated development.
“The MTN acknowledges the good work being done by the Ghana Police Service. We appreciate all the support in terms of security for our stores, our staff and the effective collaboration between us for our mutual benefit,” he said.
Police Education Unit
The Director of the Police Education Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Thebi Antwi, said the police depot cluster of schools was made up of Depot One, Two, Three and Four primary schools.
He said some of the main classroom blocks were colonial edifices made of swish blocks which had now become weak with inadequate ventilation, while other classrooms were makeshift wooden structures.