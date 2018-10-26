Menzgold launches online trading platform; Resumes operations Nov 5

Embattled gold dealership firm,
Menzgold Ghana Limited, has announced a new online gold trading product that would enable customers to receive prompt extra values and principal payments .
A statement issued and signed by the Acting Head of Communications, Nii Amarh Amarteifio, Friday, said the agreed percentage of principal payments to be paid would be made via direct transfer into the account of customers who have expressed their willingness to terminate their transactions.
The statement added, however, that
The statement further announced that the company would effective Monday, October 29, 2018, commence a programme titled "Time With
The programme would be aired on Zylofon FM and Zylofon TV.
Below is the full statement
UPDATES FOLLOWING THE 8TH OCTOBER 2016 MEDIA RELEASE
Following our Media Release on 8th October 2018, we would like to thank you, our customers for taking time off your busy schedules to go and have your names written at your various branches in anticipation of your principal payments.
The percentages to be paid will be officially communicated in a press release after a stakeholders meeting scheduled for this weekend. All agreed percentage payments will be made via DIRECT TRANSFER into the accounts of ALL Customers who have expressed their willingness to terminate their transactions shortly thereafter.
However.
We wish to assure our cherished customers of our unreserved commitment to stabilise, sustain and grow the
May we also announce
Kindly also note that our doors are always open for queries, suggestions and contributions
Thank you.
Signed
Nii Armah Armateifio
HEAD OF COMMUNICATION