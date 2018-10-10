Rev Minister sues Menzgold over Gh₡24,000 locked investment

A Reverend Minister has dragged gold trading firm Menzgold Ghana Limited, and its Managing Director, Nana Appiah Mensah to court for breach of contract in relation to an investment of Gh₡24,000 in the company’s gold business
.
He is also claiming interest on the total sum of Gh₡24,000 which he deposited with
Rev Odei filed the suit on October 5,
According to the statement of claim accompanying the writ, Rev Odei states that on April 20, 2018, he deposited 12 pounds of gold estimated at Gh₡24,000 for a period of 12 months and paid a non-refundable commission of Gh₡1200 to
It is only then that the company will pay them the value of their gold traded [initial investment] in the gold vault market.
Meanwhile, the company has said it will no longer pay extra value [dividend] to customers because of the challenges and difficulties it is facing "with its Bankers arising from instructions and actions of certain government institutions."
In a press statement signed and issued by Nii Amarh Amarteifio, Head of Communications, the company said it has noted that the principal concerns of its customers were for the return of their primary value of gold traded with the company.
It has therefore agreed and "proposes to pay and return to every customer the full value of gold traded, in ninety days (90), commencing from Tuesday, 9th October 2018."
Below is a copy of the writ and statement of claim