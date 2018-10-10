Lucky reader receives second prize in Devtraco/Graphic Dream Home Promo

Josephine Enyonam Afflo, the only double winner in the ongoing Devtraco/Graphic Dream Home Promo, has been presented with her second GHC 1,000 prize
.
She was given a price with three other lucky winners who were also presented with GHC 1,000 each today.
The ceremony took place at the Graphic Communications Groups Limited (GCGL) head offices in Accra.
The names of this weeks winners are Thomas Awine, Cecilia Sena Gbewonyo, and Kingsley Mensah.
Josephine who could not withhold the joy of winning another prize, in an interview with Graphic encouraged readers to keep purchasing the Graphic newspaper brands to enable them win some of the attractive prizes at stake.
“The promo is real and I am very excited to have won again, I urge all readers to keep purchasing all Graphic newspapers brands,” she said.
Three of the 10th-week winners were not present to receive their prizes as a result of this, the organizers assured that all the absentees prizes, will be dispatched to them through the regional offices of the GCGL.
The presentation ceremony was preceded by the 11th-week draw of the promotion which also produced seven winners of GHC 1,000 each.
Additionally, ten numbers which were drawn at random also won Samsung phones, while one person won an iPhone x in the monthly draw.
Thomas Awine poses with a dummy cheque
About the Devtraco Graphic Dream Home Promo
The Devtraco Graphic Dream Home Promo is organised by the GCGL, in partnership with Devtraco, to reward loyal readers of the GCGL newspapers and GraphicOnline news.
The promotion started on July 23, 2018, and will end on January 22, 2018, with winners being announced on a weekly and monthly basis.
Other prizes aside the two bedroom houses include: mobile phones, cash prizes of GH₵1,000 daily, GH₵5,000 for two winners monthly, an iPhone monthly and 10 Samsung smartphones monthly, are up for grabs.
Readers are expected to buy the various brands of the GCGL newspapers, comprising the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Graphic Showbiz, Junior Graphic, Graphic Sports and Graphic Business and then submit the cut promotional coupon to the designated points across the country.
Additionally, participants can also obtain additional points by obtaining codes from the GraphicOnline website - wwww.graphic.com.gh and the Devtraco website - www.devtraco.com.
The next draw will be held at the GCGL offices on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at 10 am.