MDS-Lancet provides CTTH doctors with 'break room'

MDS -Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited has furnished a resident doctors' room for the Cape Coast Teaching hospital (CCTH) at a cost of GH¢ 40,000.
The facility which would offer a conducive place for doctors to take a break off work, forms part of MDS-Lancet's corporate social responsibility.
The facility was furnished with computers, one printer which has both scanning and photocopy facilities, furniture, a metal cabinet and a book shelve.
Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the facility, the Chief Executive of MDS-Lancet, Dr Paul Sekyere-Nyantakyi, said the facility was provided after doctors of CCTH made an appeal to the company to provide a conducive facility for doctors rest after work schedules.
Professionalism commendable
He said the company was happy to support the doctors, considering their meritorious work to society and their high sense of professionalism.
"You don't have to be a health care professional to understand the challenges you go through but the doctors here are always ready to give off their best and MDS-Lancet was happy to associate with that," he stated.
The Deputy Director of Nursing Service at the CCTH, Mrs Irene Jacobs jointly cut the tape with Dr Sekyere-Nyantakyi to the facility, expressed the gratitude of the hospital for the support.
She called for more partnerships and collaborations for better health care delivery.