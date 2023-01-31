Man shot dead for attempting to snatch a military rifle

A 25-year-old man identified as Alfred Awuku was on Monday shot dead at Hobor in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra by a military man, according to some eyewitnesses.
Two others, including the Wulomo of Hobour, Kweku Pamfo also sustained injuries.
The deceased, Alfred Awuku is said to have attempted to snatch a rifle from the hands of a military man during the incident on Monday.
Reports suggest that the military men, numbering about six were in the Hobor community on Monday in the company of a private developer.
The youth and some chiefs were said to have confronted the private developer, an argument ensued followed by an altercation during which the deceased is said to have attempted snatching the rifle from the hands of one of the military men.
This reportedly resulted in the firing of the gun and led to the death of Awuku.
The Assemblyman for Hobor, Peter Adonu, who spoke to Accra based Citi FM said the six military men ordered the workers on the land to stop work but Alfred Awuku protested and threatened to fight the solder before he was shot.