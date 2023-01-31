'Policeman' tase man to death at West Hills Mall

His name is Shadrach Arloo, 32, and was scheduled to travel to Germany on Tuesday, but 24-hours before that journey, he had an encounter with some persons, said to be policemen that resulted in his death.
Shadrach Arloo was allegedly beaten to death by one of the said policemen, assisted by suspected private security guards around the West Hills Mall area in Accra.
It happened on Monday afternoon around the West Hills Mall area (January 30, 2023).
His sister, Perpetual Didier, a gospel musician has told Graphic Online that, Shadrach had gone to the mall for shopping.
He had gone to buy some items he was expected to carry along to Germany for his elder sister - this sister had facilitated his documentation and travel.
On his way out of the mall premises, he was reportedly confronted by the the said policemen numbering about four and the private guards.
The policemen are said to have demanded that he hands over his luggage for a search.
He rejected and insisted he was not going to do so.
His explanation, according eyewitnesses was that, he suspected that the police can plant something in it to incriminate him.
According to the sister, the eyewitnesses have told the family that, Shadrach insisted that if they really wanted to search his bag, he was ready to go with them to the nearest police station for that purpose.
This resulted in an altercation, during which Shadrach was reportedly beaten and tased, resulting in his death.
The case has since been reported at the SCC Police station and the body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.
According to Perpetual, Shadrach had concluded all his documentation and was scheduled to travel to Germany on Tuesday (January 31, 2023) to join his sister.
Meanwhile, Perpetual has told Graphic Online that, the said policeman has denied being the one who tased Shadrach and that he claim it was the private security guards who used the taser.
The incident, she claims had gotten to the attention of the Inspector General of Police, who has already contacted the family.
Police statement
The police in a press statement issued Tuesday night (Jan 31, 2023) said the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the allegation and has contacted Perpetual Didier to assist the investigation.
"We would like to assure the public of a thorough investigation into the matter," a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Victor K. Dosoo for the Director of Police Public Affairs said.
It said the police's attention was drawn to the video of Perpetual Didier on social media in which she alleged that a police officer has caused the death of her brother.
