Let parents feed SHS students - Coalition advocates

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 25 - 2023 , 07:11

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on the government and the Ministry of Education to allow parents to contribute financially towards the feeding of their children in school.

In a statement dated Friday, July 21, 2023, the coalition said it was of the belief that the move would alleviate the financial burden on the government and redirect the funds into other vital educational projects.

“The government can reduce the strain on the Buffer Stock Company and create a more sustainable system which would address the current supply chain challenges and ensure that funds allocated for feeding can be redirected to other pressing educational needs,” it stressed.

The advocacy comes on the back of the current challenges faced by the Buffer Stock Company and ongoing demonstrations by food suppliers over debts owed their members for more than two years.

The feeding programme in senior high schools (SHSs) is part of the free SHS policy by the government and seeks to provide nutritious meals to students, promote their overall well-being and enhance their ability to focus on their studies.

Benefits

The coalition said even though it recognised the importance of the programme, the recent challenge of funding for food for the students and schools highlighted the need for an alternative approach.

It said it believed that parents’ contribution to the SHS feeding programme would foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among parents and guardians.

“It would also promote transparency and accountability in the management of resources, as parents would have a direct stake in the programme.

Furthermore, this approach would empower parents to actively participate in their children's education and instill a culture of financial responsibility in them,” the statement added.

According to the coalition, the funds saved from the parental contribution could be channelled into infrastructural development, teacher training programmes and the provision of learning materials.

These investments, it said, would have a far-reaching impact on the quality of education and contribute to the holistic development of students.

Dialogue needed

It equally called on the government to engage in constructive dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including parents, educational authorities and civil society organisations, to explore the feasibility and implementation of parental contribution to the SHS feeding programme.

The collaboration, it said, was essential to ensure that the best interests of students were upheld, and educational resources utilised efficiently and effectively.

“As an organisation committed to the advancement of education in Ghana, GNECC remains dedicated to working closely with all stakeholders to advocate equitable access to quality education and the overall well-being of Ghanaian children,” the statement said.