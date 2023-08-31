Leaked tape on IGP removal: 3 Police officers to appear before committee today

GraphicOnline Aug - 31 - 2023 , 07:42

The Ad-Hoc Parliamentary Committee established to investigate a reported conspiracy to oust Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, will continue its proceedings today, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

During today's session, the Committee is set to hear testimonies from three senior police officers who were implicated in a leaked audio recording. The recording was brought to light by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, who appeared as a key witness before the Committee on Monday.

Mr. Naabu's testimony confirmed the authenticity of the controversial audio recording, which allegedly captures discussions about a plan to remove IGP George Akuffo-Dampare ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Chairman of the seven-member bi-partisan Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, indicated that the three police officers mentioned during the previous public hearing would appear before the Committee today. These officers include COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi.

In response to the developments, Mr. Akyea, who is also a Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, described Mr. Naabu's authentication of the audio as a "positive judicial confession."

The leaked audio, which allegedly involves a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing the plot, prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to form the Committee. The seven-member Committee comprises representatives from both the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, as well as technical expert.

The Committee's mandate is to investigate the secret recording and its implications regarding the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office. It is set to deliver its findings by September 10, 2023.