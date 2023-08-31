Ga West Municipal Hospital appeals for NICU

Diana Mensah Aug - 31 - 2023 , 07:43

The Ga West Municipal Hospital has appealed for a well-resourced neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the optimal care of preterm babies at the hospital.

The NICU of the hospital is said to receive 70 to 80 neonatal cases every month and 4,500 to 5,000 preterm babies every year.

The paediatrician of the hospital, Dr Matilda Tierenye Dono, said the NICU currently did not have all the necessary facilities needed to cater for the large number of preterm babies delivered at the hospital as well as those referred from other facilities.

Dr Dono indicated that the hospital needed the facilities to provide care for preterm babies and associated conditions.

She made the appeal when August borns of Absa Bank presented cash and assorted items to the NICU of the hospital yesterday.

Also known as “Absa August Tribe”, the group donated GH¢7,101 to the NICU of the hospital to support the bills of nine babies at the facility.

The group further donated 10 packs of tissues, 60 pieces of baby dresses, 60 cot sheets, among other items.

Healthcare delivery

The Head of Customer Value of Absa Bank, Anabelle Nketiah, said the initiative was to support specialised treatment of sick or premature newborn infants at the hospital, adding that the group was committed to supporting NICU to improve health care in the country.

She indicated that the gesture was in response to a request by the hospital, adding that “last year we presented some items and promised to come back with additional ones”.

Mrs Nketiah expressed the hope that the donation would support mothers whose babies were on admission at the NICU at the Ga West Municipal Hospital, adding that “it is to subsidise the cost of treatment for the babies who have been on admission for the past few months”.

She gave an assurance that the group would work to support the NICU every year, and called on benevolent individuals and corporate organisations to support the unit in that regard.

Mrs Nketiah acknowledged the efforts of all members of August borns from the bank for contributing to raise funds to support preterm babies whose parents could not afford their treatment bills, adding that beneficiaries were selected in consultation with the management of the NICU at the hospital.

Appreciation

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services at the hospital, Naomi Adu, thanked the members of the group for the concern for parents and babies at the NICU.

A beneficiary of the donation, Doris Lamptey, expressed appreciation to the group for stepping in to absorb the financial burden of her child.