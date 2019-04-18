Lady Victoria Foundation donates to Nakomkope DA Primary School

A non-governmental organization, Lady Victoria Foundation, has donated school uniforms, shoes, stationery and other learning materials worth thousands of cedis to the Nakomkope DA Primary School in the Ada West District Directorate
.
The Headmaster of the school was highly elated and thanked the Lady Victoria Foundation for the timely and thoughtful intervention.
He narrated the plight of some of the pupils, explaining that the items donated will go a long way to help the pupils.
The CEO of the Lady Victoria Foundation, Mr Jerry Apea said, the Foundation is focused on helping the less privileged right from the cradle till old age.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He further explained that Nakomkope DA Primary is one of the schools they have adopted and will like to help the pupils all the way to the university level.