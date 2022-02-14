Kojo Bonsu donates to children's hospital on Valentine’s Day

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Kojo Bonsu today made a donation to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra as part of activities marking the Valentine’s Day celebrations.
The items included chocolates for all nurses on duty and the children on admission, toiletries, tissues, gallons of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps.
The items were received by the management of the hospital including; Medical Superintendant, Dr. Mame Yaa Nyarko; Head of Nursing Services, Margaret Amoako; the Administrative Secretary, Hanna Addison; the Auditor, Mathew Ansah; and the Administrator, Yeboah Fordjour.
Dr. Mame Yaa Nyarko thanked Mr Bonsu for his kind gesture and for thinking about the children at the hospital. She added that the tissues came in time because they were just about to run out at the hospital.
Oh his part, Mr Bonsu said on Valentine’s Day where people are expected to show love and affection he thought it wise to show love to the children’s hospital with the presentation of the items since they are the future leaders of the nation.
Hon Kojo Bonsu also a former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority after the presentation went to some of the wards to distribute chocolates to the children and their mothers at the hospital and wished them a happy Valentine’s Day.
It will be recalled that last month, Mr Bonsu declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership for the 2024 election.