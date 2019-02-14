Kidnap trial: Accused rearrested after court release

The trial of the 19-year-old Junior High School (JHS) student by the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old female JHS student, took a dramatic turn when the police rearrested the accused after he had been discharged by the court
.
In his ruling, the presiding judge, Mr Alexander Oworae, said: “The facts do not support the charge levelled against the accused.”
“Even though the accused pleaded guilty, in the interest of justice, therefore, the matter will be struck out. Accused is discharged,” he added.
As soon as Prah was discharged and went out of the courtroom, the police rearrested him to face another trial since the whereabouts of the girl is still not known.
He said since the accused had confessed accommodating the missing girl for a night and her brassier, cover cloth and a pair of shoes were found in his bedroom, he had to assist the police to trace the whereabouts of Georgina.
The facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Fabian Sallah, were that at about 4 a.m. on January 12, 2019, Georgina, a JHS 3 student, left her home at Anamase but failed to return.
On January 24, 2019, Georgina’s mother, Madam Esther Bradu, following her own investigations, traced her secret boyfriend, Prah, to Akyem Manso and questioned him of the whereabouts of her daughter.
Prah admitted having accommodated Georgina for one
When Georgina still failed to return home, her mother lodged a complaint with the police resulting in the arrest of Prah on January 28,
During police interrogation, Prah insisted that he saw the girl off at Manso on January 13, 2019.