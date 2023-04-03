KATH secures funds for expansion project

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 03 - 2023 , 07:46

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has secured funding from the Ghana Gas Company to expand the Psychiatric Unit of the hospital.

The contracts for the renovation project have already been awarded, and contractors are expected to start work soon.

The GH¢2.5 million project will transform the 11-bed facility into a 45-bed unit, with a state-of-the-art equipment, five electroconvulsive rooms and bigger consulting rooms to provide privacy for the patients.

Review meeting

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, announced this during the 2022 Performance Review Meeting in Kumasi.

He said the renovation and expansion of the Psychiatric Unit formed part of the activities of the Transformational Agenda of his administration to make KATH a patient-centred one.

He expressed the hope that the project would be completed “within the stipulated time to ensure the provision of first-class psychiatric services at KATH".

Customer-focus

Prof. Addai-Mensah said the hospital management was working to satisfy the needs of the patients with quality and human-centered services as part of the efforts to make KATH the preferred choice for people seeking health care in the country.

He said the Ghanaian patient could not be taken for granted again because “they are exposed to best practices elsewhere, and, therefore, demand same from wherever they visit for care.

"We at KATH are, therefore, determined to meet the customers’ taste for quality and humane care at every time of their visits," he added.

Measures

Prof. Addai-Mensah said a number of measures had been drawn up to achieve the target of making Kath patient-focused.

These, he said, included the mainstreaming of customer care training and practices in all staffing training and orientations; the introduction of weekend and holiday duty roster for directors to maintain management's presence and supervision during those periods; the introduction of unannounced visits by directors during working hours to maintain management's physical presence at various operational areas, as well as many other innovative measures to ensure optimum delivery of quality clinical services at the hospital.

He also mentioned that about GH¢1,670,255 from the internally generated funds was used to maintain both official and residential bungalows of the hospital in the period under review.