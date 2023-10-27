Immigration intake IV donates to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

Jemima Okang Addae Oct - 27 - 2023 , 15:04

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruit intake IV has donated some relief items to flood victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage as part of activities to mark their 21st anniversary celebration.

The donation is being made through the Citi FM “Relief4LowerVolta” campaign initiative which seeks to raise funds and relief items for the people affected by the floods.

The anniversary celebration is under the theme “21 years of dedication and the way forward”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration at Finance and Administration, Isaac Owusu Mensah said as part of the celebration, the group would organise a mini parade which would be addressed by the Comptroller General of GIS, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi.

This, he explained would be followed by Muslim prayers at the Police Mosque for all officers of intake and all officers of GIS.



Mr Mensah said other activities include aerobics at the La-Boma beach resort, a dinner party at the Tang Palace Hotel which will be attended by special guests including Elizabeth Adjei, first female Director of GIS, Mr. Felix Yaw Sarpong, a retired Comptroller General, the Comptroller General of Immigration and his deputies.

“The group intends to conclude their anniversary celebration with a thanksgiving service at the Police Church’, he stated.

Intake IV

The Deputy Comptroller General said the intake IV were appointed into the service on April 1, 2002 after a rigorous recruitment exercise at Assin Foso.

“It is worthy to note that unfortunately 18 members out of the 168 members who joined the service have resigned to pursue other career path and four others were dismissed from the service. As it is with the cycle of life, the intake has regrettably lost nine of their colleagues”, he added.

He noted that the intake had been able to produce four traditional chiefs recognise by the service and that the senior most member of the intake is a Chief Superintendent.

The spokesperson for Intake IV, Assistant Superintendent Ambrose Binpong said the group was spread out within the country to protect the borders in terms of smuggling of goods into and out of the country, security, prevention of crimes at the border among others.

“It will interest you to know that since we finished 2002, this is the first time some of us are seeing ourselves again, due to postings transfers and the rest”, he said.

He advised individuals coming into the service not to see the place as a goldmine and that the service was a place of dedication to Ghana.

“A lot of people see immigration officers or the service as a lucrative place. But that is not the issue. Come with a clear mind to service the nation”, he added.