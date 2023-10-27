Kingdom Lifestyle Mission roll out supplementary education program

Diana Mensah Oct - 27 - 2023 , 12:35

The Kingdom Lifestyle Mission (KLM) has partnered with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to roll out its supplementary education program for school children in deprived and needy communities across Ghana.

The program is aimed to support less privileged children students to enter higher education.

Through the partnership, churches under GPCC will now recruit volunteer teachers and provide infrastructure for the nationwide running of the program.

The official launch of the initiative was at the climax of the GPCC Week celebration , christened United for God’s Glory

Bridge the gap

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KLM, Pastor Alex Gyasi,said the program aimed to bridge the gap between children with quality education to children without quality education because of financial constraints.

He said the program would support underprivileged young children by providing supplementary education to improve their prospects by giving them good quality education.

That he expressed belief would reconcile communities and help societal transformation adding:” now be piloted in three areas in Accra and subsequently replicated across the country."

Mr Gyasi added that the KLM had partnered with GPCC so that the church could own the vision of KLM and make it sustainable for the future.

“And that this model is different because we want the church to open their doors as centers of learning and mobilize young men and young women who have the ability to teach and give their time voluntarily to help our children, because we have a good section of our population without education, and that undermines the development of our nation,” he said.

Mr Gyasi said it would also imbibe biblical teachings into beneficiary pupils and students and also motivating them through appearances of notable persons in society adding: “ As Christians is our divine mandate to help the poor and needy in our communities and that's how the nation becomes strong and prosperous.”

“Now in greater Accra, the one community that we've chosen, for sure is kleafe which is subject to poverty.

So, the pilot will be in three places in Greater Accra and once the pilot is done.

It will be rolled in the national level. So that will replicate it across the nation,” he added.

He therefore advised stakeholders to invest in education, especially in deprived communities adding:”let us rise up and build our nation. “



He said over the years KLM had rolled out this program to university students hence indicated that the partnership would encouraged churches to use its resources and infrastructure to help the underprivileged young children in the communities.

“We started here in Ghana in 2013 to deprived communities such as Madina zongo,Donkor Krom, Akplabanya, Elmina, and Agbogbloshie,” he added.

Mr Gyasi however said the vision to provide supplementary education to less privileged students was challenged by the lack of volunteers and infrastructure.

He therefore appealed to young people at the church to volunteer to support this vision adding:” we also appeal to corporate organizations, NGOs, and individuals to come on board to support the initiative to help raise the level of education in deprived communities across Ghana.

Transforming the society

The General Secretary of GPCC, Emmanuel Nii Okuley Tetteh, said education was a key to transforming the society adding:” if you want to transform the society, then you must be educated and well informed.”

He said the initiative was worth supporting, especially in helping children in deprived communities.

“It is unique in the sense that there is no expecting handouts. I mean, as money or materials from abroad, we are taking our own initiative.

The support we are getting from KLM is merely on the concepts that educational concepts and the methodology which they have used elsewhere such as Pakistan, Sudan, Bolivia, and others, which has been time tested.”

He encouraged young pupils to not be discouraged about their poor background hence declared GPCC commitment to the initiative.

Mr Tetteh thanked the vision bearers of KLM and expressed the belief that the program would transform many families and communities.

A Beneficiary of KLM, Monica Dalari also thanked the vision bearers of KLM.