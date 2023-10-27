Menzgold customers storm court ahead of NAM 1’s second hearing

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 27 - 2023 , 12:02

The police is having a tough time controlling a swarm of Menzgold customers who have stormed the court ahead of Nana Appiah Mensah’s (NAM 1) second appearance on court today.

The trial in which NAM 1 is facing 39 counts, ranging from violation of Act 930, defrauding by false pretence, fraudulent breach of trust and money laundering, has been slated for 12:30 p.m today (Oct 27).

But hours before the time slated for the trial, the over 100 customers thronged the court awaiting the case to be called.

Many of the customers had occupied seats meant for lawyers. The police had to force some of them out, reports Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi.

Meanwhile the case is yet to be called.

more to follow...