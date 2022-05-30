IMANI Ghana launches Fiscal Recklessness Index Tuesday – Watch live on Graphic Online

IMANI Ghana will on Tuesday, May 31, launch a Fiscal Recklessness Index – a revelation of how reckless public institutions have been with their fiscal management from 2015 to 2020 as uncovered by the Auditor-General's report.
Organisers say from 2015 to 2020, a total of GHS13.9 billion in financial irregularities covering stores/procurement, cash, tax, payroll, rent, and contract irregularities were recorded.
That is not all. Do you know which of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Ghana is the most reckless when it comes to fiscal indiscipline? But just why do these wayward acts recur in spite of the plethora of public financial management (PFM) safeguards?
These questions and many more, as well as suggestions for addressing the challenges, are on the cards when the event holds tomorrow.
Graphic Online will bring you a live coverage of the programme on our platforms – Graphic.com.gh and on [email protected] DailyGraphic.