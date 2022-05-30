Rainstorm displaces ODASCO students

Two female students of the Oda Senior High School (ODASCO) were injured, and property worth thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed when a rainstorm hit the school last Tuesday, displacing more then 250 of the students.
The two female first year students, Ernestina Siaw and Esther Afia Danso, were hit by flying objects, and were rushed to the Oda Government Hospital where Ernestina was admitted, and Esther treated and discharged.
Property destroyed
The storm, which accompanied a downpour around 3:30 p.m., ripped off the roofs of the three-storey girls’ dormitory block, parts of the boys’ dormitory blocks, some masters’ bungalows, the pantry and other facilities.
The Headmaster of the school, Evans Boafo, and his two assistants in-charge of Academic and Domestic Affairs respectively, Michael Ahorlu and Mensah Duah, led journalists round to inspect the extent of damage to property.
Mr Boafo said 200 displaced female students were temporarily being accommodated at the school’s library, while over 50 male students had been sent to the other boys’ dormitories.
He said the disaster affected academic work last Wednesday as the entire students were mobilised to clear the debris. Appeal for help Mr Boafo appealed to the government, past students, the school’s Parent Teacher Association, non-governmental organisations, well-to-do citizens and traditional rulers from Akyem Kotoku to help rehabilitate the damaged structures to enhance teaching and learning.
Eric Nkansah, the special assistant to the Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund to help repair the damaged buildings.
He also appealed to the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Social Investment Fund for assistance to fix the damaged school property.