VIDEO: I have no regrets about being a Freemason - Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

May - 26 - 2024

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who also serves as the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana, has stated that he has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry.

Speaking on the milestone, he reflected on his concerns at the start of the journey and the impact of the organization.

"Twenty-five years ago, I was initiated into Freemasonry. There is no doubt that in joining a society or club, one cannot help but wonder what benefit or restrictions await," Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

"In the case of Freemasonry, you are left to worryingly wonder more without knowing exactly what you are going to face and with no one ready to tell you what you want to know."

Despite initial uncertainties, the Asantehene affirmed his satisfaction with his experience. "Whatever doubts or reservations might have crossed my mind, all I can say after the 25-year period is that I have no regrets on being a Freemason, experiencing what it unfolds and what it means to be called a Freemason," he stated.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana and its citizens while promoting peace. He expressed optimism about the future growth of the Grand Lodge, highlighting the importance of dedicated members who will provide relief to the needy and uphold truthfulness.

Additionally, the Asantehene called for the Grand Lodge to expand its influence beyond its current areas of activity and reach regions that have not yet experienced its initiatives.

Freemasonry

Freemasonry is a way life with over four million members worldwide. In Ghana, however, there are over 1000 Freemasons.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana is a self-governing body was established in 2009. But before then freemasons met under the authority of one of three British Lodges: Grand Lodge of Ireland, the Grand Lodge of Scotland and the United Grand Lodge of England.

The first record of Freemasons meeting in Ghana extends back to the 1800s. Since then, freemasons have regularly met in groups known as Lodges to improve themselves and to plan and undertake many quiet acts of charity to their communities.

In 2019, the Grand Lodge of Ghana addressed concerns about how it had unfortunately become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.

The group said the primary purpose of being a Freemason is to serve and to make the world a better place for humanity.

The Grand Master of the group, Most Worshipful Bro Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butan said: "We are humans just like everybody else. We do not possess special powers or have secret gods we worship; and being a Freemason does not give money, power or fame."

Another member of the group, the Chairman of the Grand Lodge Masonic Education Committee, Right Worshipful, Abraham Gyasi added: "The misconceptions you have been hearing, they are not true, we don't kill other people, we don't drink blood, we are not an occult organisation but an organisation of very decent and respectable men."

Watch the video below;