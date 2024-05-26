Previous article: VIDEO: I have no regrets about being a Freemason - Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Cantonments: Urban Roads announce month-long traffic disruption around Police Hospital

Kweku Zurek May - 26 - 2024 , 14:41

The Department of Urban Roads, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has announced an upcoming traffic disruption due to drainage and traffic management works on a section of Cantonments Road.

The affected area lies between the Police Station and Danquah Circle, with construction starting on Sunday, May 26, and continuing until Monday, July 29, 2024.

This project is a collaborative effort between International Hospitals Group Ltd (IHG) and the Ministry of the Interior to enhance the drainage system and improve pedestrian safety in front of the Police Hospital.

Motorists and road users planning to travel along Cantonments Road are advised to pay attention to the traffic management signs installed for guidance. Additionally, officers from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be stationed at strategic points to assist with traffic flow.

For further information or assistance, motorists can contact the Department of Urban Roads or follow updates on their official communication channels.

Read the entire statement below;

DEPARTMENT OF URBAN ROADS

Date: 24TH MAY 2024

INTERRUPTION TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE POLICE HOSPITAL, CANTONMENTS ROAD, ACCRA

THE DEPARTMENT OF URBAN ROADS UNDER THE MINISTRY OF ROADS AND HIGHWAYS WISHES TO ANNOUNCE TO THE PUBLIC THE DRAINAGE AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT WORKS ON THE SECTION OF THE CANTONMENT ROAD BETWEEN THE POLICE STATION AND DANQUAH CIRCLE STARTING ON SUNDAY 26TH MAY TO MONDAY 29TH JULY 2024.

THIS IS TO HELP INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS GROUP LTD (IHG) AND THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR IMPROVE THE DRAINAGE SYSTEM AND SAFE PEDESTRIAN ACCESS IN FRONT OF THE POLICE HOSPITAL.

MOTORISTS AND ALL OTHER ROAD USERS WISHING TO USE CANTONMENT ROAD ARE KINDLY REQUESTED TO OBSERVE THE TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SIGNS PLACED ON THE ROAD FOR GUIDANCE.

THE POLICE MTTD WILL BE AT THE VANTAGE POINTS TO GUIDE ALL MOTORISTS. ANY INCONVENIENCE IS DEEPLY REGRETTED.

ING. JAMES AMOO-GOTTFRIED DIRECTOR, DEPARTMENT OF URBAN ROADS