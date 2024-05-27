Next article: VIDEO: I have no regrets about being a Freemason - Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

GCB celebrates Asantehene

Daily Graphic May - 27 - 2024 , 06:02

GCB Bank has hailed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on his 74th birthday and the 25th anniversary of his reign as the King of the Asante Kingdom, while pledging the bank’s support for the Asantehene’s reign.

“His Majesty’s profound contribution and impact on Ghana, along with his unwavering support for the bank’s growth is deeply appreciated. His visionary leadership, which has fostered unity, development and cultural preservation, has permeated every part of the country, much like the extensive reach of GCB Bank,” the bank said in a statement.

It said GCB Bank had over the past 25 years of its 70-year history benefited from the peaceful, stable economic and social environment fostered by the Asantehene in both the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.

“During his reign, the bank has recorded some notable achievements in the region, including consistently winning Gold and Platinum awards at the annual Ashanti Financial Services Excellence Awards since 2002.

These accomplishments have immensely contributed to the bank’s overall growth, providing opportunities to support business, organisations and giving back to communities in the Ashanti Region,” the statement added.

The bank supported the release of a commemorative stamp by Ghana Post to celebrate the anniversary of the Asantehene.

Pedigree

GCB Bank is the largest networked bank in the Ashanti Region with 23 branches, the extensive presence offering ample investment opportunities, including employment for about 280 staff.

The bank said its presence, especially in remote and underserved areas such as Agona, Nkawie and Dunkwa-on-Offin, had “played a significant role in reducing the unbanked population and enhancing financial inclusion”.

“With branches spread across the region, the bank has assisted numerous businesses in scaling up and expanding through its diverse products and services. Over the years, key businesses and organisations in education, hospitality, food processing, construction, hospitals and pharmaceuticals have received support from GCB Bank to meet the growing demand.

“This reflects the bank’s commitment to providing unrivalled financial solutions for the socio-economic development of the nation,” the bank’s statement said.

Corporate social responsibility

The bank said its corporate social responsibility duties had stretched across a myriad of activities and programmes in the areas of education, environment, social, economic and governance to elevate the lives of individuals and communities in the Ashanti Region.

It mentioned support for the establishment and operation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Career Centre, which “aims to bridge the skills gap between academia and industry, providing career advancement opportunities” as some of those activities.

“To date, it has served over 2,000 students and alumni of the university, where the Asantehene serves as the Chancellor,” it said. GCB Bank said it had recently funded the construction of an international standard Astro turf football pitch, benefiting over 100,000 residents of Nhyiaeso and its surrounding communities, while being “a steadfast supporter of the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi for over three years”.