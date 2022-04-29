High Court erred in law - Kumasi Club chairman appeals decision

The Chairman of the Kumasi Club, Richard Kwadwo Owusu Nyarko, has appealed the judgment of the Kumasi High Court that threw out his defamation suit against six members of the club.
It is the case of Mr Nyarko that the decision of the Kumasi High Court was against the “weight of evidence” adduced during the trial and must therefore be set aside.
On February 2, 2022, the Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice George Krofa Addae, dismissed the defamation suit and also awarded cost of GH¢600,000 against Mr Nyarko.
According to the court, Mr Nyarko failed to establish any case of defamation against the six.
Grounds of appeal
However, in his appeal at the Court of Appeal in Kumasi, Mr Nyarko said he was dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision and was, therefore, urging the second highest court of the land to overturn the entire decision of the High Court in his favour.
He has filled three grounds of appeal with the first being that the judgment of the High Court was against the weight of evidence.
Also, he is of the view that the High Court “erred in law and on the face of the admissions when it held that the actions of the defendants did not constitute defamation.”
His other ground is that the cost awarded against him in favour of the defendant was “excessive”.
No defamation
On May 26, 2020, Mr Nyarko dragged the six members to the Kumasi High Court for defamation.
He accused the six of raining insults on him on the club’s official WhatsApp platform by calling him a “fake doctor, quack, dishonest, criminal”.
However, in dismissing the suit, the court held that evidence on record showed that Mr Nyarko was not a medical doctor but had presented himself as such to the Kumasi Club.
It was, therefore, the considered view of the court that the defendants were justified in calling him those names and, therefore, no case of defamation had been made.
“A man could not complain that his character or reputation had been injured if what was said about him was true or substantially true.
Defendants have been able to establish that plaintiff (Nyarko) is not a doctor and calls him quack and fake, he cannot complain because he is being called the very character he has displayed to the defendants,” Justice Addae ruled.
According to the court, under cross-examination, Mr Nayrko admitted that he wrote his name as “Dr Owusu Nyarko” on three letters he co-authored to the club’s bankers indicating the change of the signatories on the club’s accounts.
“Having been able to establish that the plaintiff is actually not a medical doctor which the plaintiff has been using as his professional name “Doctor”, the defendants are justified for calling him a fake doctor, quack, dishonest, disgraceful etc”, Justice Addae held.
