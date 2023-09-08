GREPA launches Africa Real Estate Conference, Expo 2023

Donald Ato Dapatem Sep - 08 - 2023 , 05:49

The Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) has launched its third Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo 2023 to project the Ghanaian and African real estate industry.

The event, to be held in Accra from October 13 to 18, 2023, will bring together real estate professionals, industry players, sustainability specialists and technologists together at one venue to share new ideas and expose each other to new technologies including proptech.

Proptech (property technology), refers to the use of technology to innovate and improve various aspects of the real estate industry.

In recent years, proptech has gained momentum in Africa, driven by factors such as urbanization, a growing middle class, and increasing investment in technology infrastructure.

Protech

It will be on the theme “the future of real estate, Sustainability and Proptech Solutions.”

The conference and expos will focus on highlighting the potential of the African real estate, explain the proptech innovation in the building industry, networking and collaboration.

It will also include knowledge sharing and capacity building, sharing of success stories as well as tap into government policies, programmes and laws.

Launching the programme, the President of GREPA, Odette Nyame-Kumi, explained that the Proptech was enabling the construction and design of green buildings and smart city initiatives.

Economics

She explained that proptech was an important change agent in advancing the application of technology tools to real estate.

She said it had also enabled companies to track their sustainability initiatives through the application of information technologies which promoted sustainable building operations.

Ms Nyame-Kumi explained that artificial intelligence was also a key player in proptech applications because it assisted companies’ website and portals to efficiently collect data from different sources to connect buyers and sellers easily.

“The real estate sector in Ghana must be fully aware that these efforts will contribute to the realisation of a sustainable society which in part also enables Ghana achieve the UN’s SDG objectives”, she stated.

She added that the potential benefits that come with integrating proptech into real estate “are very many and there's no doubt that it will play a significant role in helping keep our cities going green drive”.

Later in an interview, the Vice- President of GREPA, Ms Juan Quaye-Mensah, said the programme was geared towards building a stronger and competitive industry for Africa and Ghana in particular.

He urged practitioners and industry players to take advantage of the opportunity the conference and expo would offer by participating.