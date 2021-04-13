Graphic has my blessings - Gbese Mantse

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, has commended the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) for maintaining excellent journalism standards throughout the 70 years of its existence.
He said the GCGL was the “right hand” organisation of the Gbese Stool, and assured the management and staff of the company of his absolute support and blessings.
“Graphic has all my blessings, and I am very grateful that we can work together to improve the lives of our people and the organisation,” he said.
Nii Ayi Bonte II, who is also the Adonten of the Ga State, made the remarks when the Managing Director of the GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Professor Kwame Karikari, paid a courtesy call on him at his private office in Accra.
The meeting, which was at the request of the Gbese chief, was to help the Stool and the organisation to renew ties and discuss issues of mutual benefits.
Nii Ayi Bonte II said his doors were always opened to the GCGL and encouraged the leadership of the company not to hesitate in bringing before him any challenges that might be confronting the company.
Appreciation
For his part, Prof. Karikari expressed appreciation to the chief for the invitation and for his willingness to support the company in times of challenges.
“We are grateful for the gesture to us to come and see you and your willingness to help us if we have challenges,” he said.