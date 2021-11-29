Government adds 139 TVET schools to CSSPS

The government has added 139 technical, vocational education and training (TVET) schools to the already existing 47 schools under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), making it a total of 186 TVET schools that will now benefit from the free SHS policy.
This has come as a major upgrade to the improvement of TVET in the country under the TVET transformation agenda by the government.
The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET Mrs. Gifty Twum Ampofo stated this at the national forum on TVET financing and youth employment.
She noted that the government was gradually reforming the TVET sector in order to create sustainable jobs, adding, "government is poised to transform TVET in the country in order for it to be globally competitive."
Reforms
Mrs. Ampofo highlighted many reforms the government had made in the TVET sector, revealing that each region would now have two state-of-the-art TVET centres which would make a total of 32 centres.
Under the Pre-tertiary Education Act 1049, the ministry has set up the Ghana TVET Service (TVETS), which will see to it that TVET schools get the maximum attention they deserve.
She also mentioned the Commission of TVET (CTVET), which had been set up to ensure that there was enough investment in infrastructure and to create access to TVET education.
All these measures, she said, was part of government’s contribution to invest in TVET education in order to attract students in technical education.
Financing
Also in attendance was the CEO of the National Youth Authority, Mr Pius Hadzide, who in his speech, stated that the consistent performance of construction shares in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country proved that there was indeed a potential for TVET in the industrialisation of the country.
He said the government through the Ministry of Education had invested a considerable sum of $700 million in TVET since 2017 to revamp the sector and an additional $200 million to continue with the transformation through the CTVET.
Mr Hadzide further revealed that there was a misalignment between the skills TVET institutions were imparting to students and the relevant technical skills needed in the country.