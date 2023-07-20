Global Evangelical Church - Tema Presbytery donates to Tema General Hospital

Kweku Zurek Jul - 20 - 2023 , 12:58

The Tema Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating medical equipment and other related items valued at GHC10,000 to the Tema General Hospital.

The presentation was made by the Tema Presbytery Chairman of the Church, Rev Lawrence K.T Ganyo, who emphasized the Church's responsibility to support both the spiritual and health needs of individuals. While the government plays a significant role in resourcing state institutions, Rev Ganyo pointed out that additional support from organizations like the church is essential to ensure the effective and efficient functioning of public institutions.

As part of their visit to the hospital, Rev Ganyo and a delegation of executives and church members also donated blood to show their solidarity with the hospital and its patients, particularly those in the pediatric ward. He said the church recognizes that prayers and counselling are vital, but they are also committed to playing an active role in the development of the country through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In response, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony, expressed gratitude for the generous gesture from the Global Evangelical Church - Tema Presbytery. He assured them that the donated items would be put to good use, benefiting those in need at the hospital. Dr. Anthony also commended the church for being a longstanding partner and supporter of the hospital over the years.

The donated items included essential medical equipment for the Pediatric Unit, such as a nebulizer machine, an oxygen flowmeter, a hand-held pulse oximeter, a gun thermometer, a pediatric stethoscope, theatre lamps, and a scan weighing scale.

In addition to the medical equipment, the church also provided toiletries, packs of water, and snacks for the children admitted to the hospital. As a gesture of appreciation for those who donated blood, the church also provided milo for them.

They encouraged other institutions and individuals to join in supporting the Tema General Hospital in fulfilling its mandate of providing quality healthcare to the people it serves.