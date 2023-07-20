MP donates 3 projects to Oda communities

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 20 - 2023 , 13:52

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has inaugurated three facilities at Akyem Oda, capital of the Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern Region.



The facilities, all valued at GH¢2.2 million, are a six-classroom block with an office for the Akyem Oda Presbyterian Primary A and C schools, a 10-seater washroom for the Oda

Presbyterian Cluster of schools and a modern Information Communication Technology laboratory for the Oda St Luke Roman Catholic Primary School.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, initiated the three projects with financial support from some corporate bodies.

Amenities

The primary school block and the ICT laboratory are currently connected to electricity and equipped with electric fans and furniture, while the ICT centre has in addition been provided with 10 desktop computers with accessories.

In his address, Mr Osafo-Maafo commended the MP for his commitment to the progress of Oda through the development of education, and urged the affluent in society to complement efforts towards the development of the community.

He expressed gratitude to the MP's development partners who financed the construction of the three projects.

Maintenance

Mr Osafo-Maafo enjoined the teachers, members of the Parent-Teacher Association and the Presbyterian Church to take proper care of the facilities through regular maintenance so that they would last long to serve future generations.

He admonished the electorate to retain Mr Akwasi Acquah as their MP in the 2024 general election so that he would continue to bring more development projects to the municipality.

The MP said he initiated the construction of the A and C Primary School block following an appeal by the former Headteacher of the school, Regina Osam Simpson, to him to reconstruct the facility after a rainstorm completely destroyed the old structure on April 5, 2021.

Mr Akwasi Acquah named the new school block and the ICT laboratory after Mr Osafo-Maafo, the three-time MP for Oda, for his contribution to the development of the municipality.

The Chairman of the Oda Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Raymond Baah Abekah, expressed gratitude to the MP and his development partners for the projects, and promised that the church would carry out regular maintenance on them.

He also said the church would plant shade trees on the school compound to serve as wind breaks.

Other dignitaries at the function were the Chief Executive of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Victoria Adu, and the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyereh.