Accra-Labone Rotary Club inducts new President

Diana Mensah Jul - 20 - 2023 , 13:59

A Communication professional, Michelle Seli Kumedzro, has been inducted into office as the new President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone.

She takes over from Theresa Ama Afro Agbodo.

She will lead a 22-member board to steer the activities of the club for the 2023/2024 Rotary Year which spans July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The 22-member board also includes Carlis Arko (Vice-President), Linda Agyei (Secretary), Kuukua Twum-Baah (Treasurer), Jerry Otchi (Director 1), Gifty E. Annan-Myers (Director 2), Theresa Ama Afro Agbodo (immediate past President) and Jenny Quansah (Sergeant-at-arms).

Others are Charles Boakye and Carlis Arko (Club Trainers), Bernard Atta-Sinnott (Club Admin Chair), Mercy Odzawo (Deputy) and Edmund Bray (Public Image).

At a brief but impressive programme, citations were also given to some deserving members for their dedication, loyalty, selflessness and support to the club.

Vision

In her acceptance speech, Ms Kumedzro said her vision for the club was to carry out life-changing projects within the communities and beyond, and expressed her appreciation to the members and the board of the club for entrusting the reins of the club in her hands.

She expressed commitment to continue the works of her predecessor, and solicited the support of all Rotarians to enable the club to succeed.

“The year 2023/2024 year will signify a lot of things for us — a year of collaboration, a year of growth and capacity building for our members, both within the club and beyond, a year of great fellowship, reviving friendship, bonds and fostering camaraderie; a year of great service to execute projects in the areas of maternal and child health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protecting the environment, economic and community development, disease prevention and treatment,” she stated.

Ms Kumedzro expressed the belief that the projects earmarked for the year would bring hope to the world, and charged members to remain true to their calling and be guided by the club’s motto.

In outlining some projects the club intended to undertake, she said the club would plant 1,000 trees and organise two major health screening exercises in collaboration with other sister clubs.

Achievements

The immediate past President of the club, Ms Agbodo, said although the club was challenged with the pandemic, it had a great fellowship, an increase in membership, met most of the club’s financial obligations and accomplished most of its objectives at the end of her term.

She expressed appreciation to the board, Assistant District Governor Violet and members of the club for their commitment, dedication and support that ensured a successful term.

Maternal and child health

In an engagement, the District Governor Nominee, Nana Yaa Siriboe, indicated that the Rotarian theme for July was Maternal and Child Health.

She, therefore, encouraged members of the club to contribute to the Rotary Foundation to enable the club to achieve its goal.