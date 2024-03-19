GIPC worried over scammers impersonating GIPC staff to dupe business people

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 19 - 2024 , 16:56

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is alerting the public to a scam involving individuals impersonating GIPC staff and requesting mobile money payments from investors and businesses for registration with the GIPC or renewal of certificates.

Advertisement

The centre in a statement shared on its social media dated March 19, 2024, admonished the business community and the public that "it does not solicit mobile money payments for any of its services."

It added that "All services by the GIPC are conducted through a well-defined procedure (outlined on the GIPC website @ https://www.gipc.gov.gh/investor-guide/) that does not involve mobile money transfers.

The GIPC therefore advised the public to be wary of any individual or entity requesting mobile money payments in its name, saying "If you encounter such a situation, please do not engage. However, report the incident to law enforcement and inform the Centre."