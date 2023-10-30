You’ll continue to benefit from my government - President assures Krobos

Ezekiel E. Sottie Oct - 30 - 2023 , 08:03

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the people of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area that they would continue to benefit from his government just like other Ghanaians across the country.

He said what was most important was for the people to enjoy peace and patriotism which would help to promote development.

The President gave the assurance when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Manya Krobo Traditional Area at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region last Friday at a durbar to end this year’s Ngmayem Festival.

On the theme, “Development in Unity: Reviving patriotism through unification”, the occasion was also used to celebrate 25 years of the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, on the throne.

Ngmayem Festival is a vibrant cultural celebration with a rich history among the Krobo people, especially the Manya Krobos.

The term ‘Ngmayem’ is derived from two words ‘’Ngma’’ which is the local name for millet, and ‘’Yemi’’, the Dangme name for the act of eating and, therefore, “Ngmayem’’ translates into the “eating of millet”.

The origin of the festival can be traced back to the year 1944 when the late Oklemekuku Azzu Mate Kole was the reigning Konor of Manya Krobo.

Keynote address

The President, who gave the keynote address at the durbar, congratulated the Konor Sakite on his achievement over the past 25 years.

He noted with concern that no development came to any society or community where there was no peace and lauded the Konor for his efforts in fighting the HIV menace and chieftaincy since he became the Konor of the area.

President Akufo-Addo said farmers just like other professionals needed to be appreciated and he commended the farmers of the area for their efforts in feeding not only the Krobos but all other parts of the country.

He said all Ghanaians including Manya Krobo were benefiting from his government and would continue to benefit.

He cited examples of projects currently going on in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality which included roads, redevelopment of 180 stores in the Agormanya Market which was 92 per cent complete, construction of Atua Government Hospital Roads, Abanse to Kodjonya Roads, construction of a new bridge over river Okwe near Akuse Junction and approval had been given for the construction of Akuapem, Adukrom Somanya Roads, and more were on the offing.

In response to the Konor’s request for the government to give back the land it took from them and was not using it, the President said the government was in the process of returning the land to them to be used for development.

He urged the youth to take to dialogue to address their grievances rather than violence which does not promote peace and development.

The President, who was entertained with Krobo traditional dances such as Klama and Obonu, was accompanied by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; a former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, and the host, Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh.

Imposters

The Konor, for his part, described this year’s festival as exceptional because he attained a significant milestone in his tenure as the Paramount Chief.

The Konor alleged that there were some of people in his traditional area parading themselves as chiefs whereas they were not by the Krobo tradition.

He, therefore, gave them one month to straighten up and go through the proper customary process, otherwise he would no longer tolerate such imposters.