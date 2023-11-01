Initiative to create safe space for women launched

Daily Graphic Nov - 01 - 2023 , 06:54

Stanbic Bank Ghana has launched its Stanbic Ladies’ Forum to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for women in the bank.

The ladies’ forum, dubbed ‘Blue Fusion’, signifies the creation of a safe space for women to share experiences, insights and aspirations and also marks a significant step towards enhancing corporate culture.

The Head, Legal and Governance at the bank, Doreen Iliasu, who is also the Executive Sponsor of the Stanbic Ladies’ Forum, at the launch, said “there is evidence that companies with women executives are 30 per cent more likely to outperform competition.”

“Women leaders have been found, statistically, to have a higher engagement with their staff and to be more supportive and that is why initiatives such as these are important,” she said.

“The Stanbic Bank Ghana Ladies’ Forum is dedicated to fostering the growth, development and leadership of women in the bank; there is evidence that women who have a circle progress faster in the corporate world,” she added.

Also, she said the launch of the Blue Fusion is expected to spark constructive transformation through the creation of a supportive network, offering women the opportunity to partake in dialogues, skill-enhancement workshops, mentorship connections and career advancement prospects.

Gender Equality

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, in an address, said “the Standard Bank Group embarked on a transformative journey six years ago, pledging its unwavering commitment to the cause of gender equality.”

This commitment, he added, led to the birth of the Standard Bank Group’s flagship programme, the Ignite Leadership Programme, of which about 75 remarkable women leaders within Stanbic Bank Ghana benefitted.

He explained that “the Stanbic Ladies’ Forum is an extension of a commitment to fostering an environment where women can continue to excel and lead in every facet of our organisation.”

“I am excited to be part of a movement that will not only respond to the evolving dynamics of our workplace but also ensure that the right things are in place to help women achieve their full potential here at the bank,” he added, stating that it was an opportunity for women leaders in the bank to act as beacons to guide and support their colleagues.

Teamwork

In a solidarity message, the Chief Executive Officer of Private and Personal Banking, Standard Bank Group, Funeka Montjane, congratulated the leadership of Stanbic Bank Ghana for recognising the importance of the Ladies’ Forum.

She said the forum “is ultra-critical to us delivering our objectives as a business”.

She added that “there are a couple of roles that women ultimately do not break through; I am quite passionate about unpacking that and that is going to be a key focus for me in 2024.”

She further implored all to be patient to maximise the benefits of teamwork and unity and also to take advantage of any opportunity to learn from role models.

There were other solidarity messages from Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Head, Brand and Marketing, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group.