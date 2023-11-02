I’ll bring back dissatisfied former party members - Dr Afriyie Akoto assures delegates

Vincent Amenuveve Nov - 02 - 2023 , 05:42

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stated that when elected as a flag bearer of the party on Saturday, November 4, he will bring back all those who became disenchanted and left the party because of recent happenings within it.

He explained that he had the capacity to initiate those steps which was needed to enable the rank and file of the party to unite to break the eight year rule political cycle and win the December 2024 election.

Addressing a press conference at his campaign office in Accra on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 to round off his campaign activities for Saturday's presidential primary, Dr Akoto stressed that “the low morale in the party required a drastic reform and introduction of new approaches to give hope to party activists”.

“As your flag bearer, I intend to invite or bring on board both former members and non-members of the party to join us for the historic victory in 2024.

By that I mean those disenchanted with what is going on in the party to the extent that they had to leave the party,” the presidential hopeful further stated.

He stressed that when he was able to achieve that aim, it would bring “the kind of unity we are looking for to signal to Ghanaians that the NPP is ready to continue to lead the nation into prosperity”.

Decorum

The former Minister of Food and Agriculture observed that he had been able throughout his campaign to maintain an appreciable level of decorum, a trait he said made him stand tall among the other contestants.

“As you all know I have conducted the most peaceful campaign so far in selling my vision to delegates.

I have been very careful not to offend any member of our party in the course of my campaign and this approach has been followed rigidly by my campaign team members throughout the country,” he added.

Primary

On Saturday’s Presidential primary he entreated delegates to vote massively for him and they should also avoid being deceived by any of the candidates who would want to offer them any form of gifts just for them to vote for them as flag bearer of the party.

He made an appeal to the “undecided voters” to make up their minds to vote for him on Saturday.

"Dear delegates please look beyond any tempting one-off monetary enticement and think about the future of the party for the sake of your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,” Dr Akoto urged delegates.

“Electing a flag bearer for the party is not a make-or-break affair but the election is an important historical decision for the party.

That is whether or not we can break the eight year cycle in the December 2024 election depends on unity in the party,” Dr Akoto advised.

He indicated that his campaign messages were informed and “inspired by the liberal philosophy of the Founding fathers of the party's tradition.”