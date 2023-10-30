DWoSO Initiative launches Ringleaders Project

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Oct - 30 - 2023 , 07:48

Developing Women for Skills and Opportunities (DWoSO) Initiative, a non-governmental organisation with a focus on women and girl child development, has launched a project to develop female leaders in the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.

Known as the Ringleaders Project, it targets girls’ prefects from schools within the district and it is aimed at fostering leadership and personal growth and also building the confidence of these girls.

The project brought together 55 girls from 22 schools in the Sekyere East District.

Leadership

Addressing the participants, the Community Outreach Lead of DWoSO, Beatrice Antwiwaa, said the objective of the project was to build the leadership capacity of the girls to prepare them for leadership roles in future.

“I hope that you leave here with added knowledge on leadership and a very high self-esteem and confidence to lead in any space you find yourself,” she said.

The District Girl Child Coordinator, Jacklin Sarfo, who chaired the occasion, appealed to the participants to take advantage of the programme to build their capacities and improve their self-confidence, as well as position themselves for greater heights in future.

Training

The girls were taken through a series of activities that covered topics such as the foundational principles of leadership and the ethical considerations necessary for effective leadership.

It was to equip them with the skills to communicate effectively and to constructively handle conflicts.

They were also introduced to strategies for setting goals and how to effectively manage their time to achieve their ambitions.

Appreciation

Some participants expressed their appreciation to the DWoSO Initiative for taking a keen interest in their growth and development.

They recognised the importance of this initiative in equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to excel as young leaders.