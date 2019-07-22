Ghana Statistical Association pledges support for Govt Statistician

The President of the Ghana Statistical Association (GSA), Prof. Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah, has pledged the association’s readiness to work with and support the new Government Statistician and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to be successful.
He said it was the responsibility of the GSS to produce accurate, reliable and quality statistics to serve as the basis for informed decision making by governments and other policy makers, so they would support the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, to achieve that.
Prof. Nsowah-Nuamah made the pledge when the group paid a courtesy call on the new Government Statistician in his office last Friday.
The visit was to congratulate Prof. Annim on his new office and officially introduce the executives of GSA.
Human resource
Prof. Nsowah-Nuamah assured the Government Statistician that the human resource of the GSA could be tapped by the GSS in its bid to deliver quality statistics to the nation.
He noted that members of the GSA were the backbone of GSS and would at all times be willing to lend their support.
He used the opportunity to brief Prof Annim about the association and the phases it had been through since its establishment as well as plans to establish the Institute of Chartered Statisticians (ICS) in Ghana.
Prof. Annim was subsequently made a Fellow of the association.
In his response, Prof. Annim said he was happy for the support from the statisticians.
He said he was also of the opinion that there was the need to have a lot of engagement to monitor data quality in the country.
He indicated that plans had been made to assist the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to produce their own data to help in policy making and implored the GSA to provide the needed support.