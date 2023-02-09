Ghana Red Cross President commends Iran Clinic

The President of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, has commended Iran Clinic for its contribution to health care delivery in the country.
Mr Gyimah-Akwafo, leading a delegation to the Iran Clinic, said the clinic, in collaboration with the Iranian Red Crescent Society, had been supportive in many health interventions in several local communities.
He urged the clinic and the Iranian Red Crescent Society to further extend their training in first aid, preventive health care and disaster management to other parts of the country.
"Such trainings, I believe, will save lives in Ghana and go a long way to deepen the cordial relationship between our two organisations," he said.
The Medical Director of Iran Clinic in Ghana and representative of the Iranian Red Crescent in West Africa, Dr Seyed Mohammad Ali Salahatpour, said it was a source of pride for his organisation to provide humanitarian medical services to the people of Ghana, especially the vulnerable in the society.
He noted that in spite of the global economic challenges, Iranian Red Crescent Society had continued to provide assistance in the form of medicine and medical equipment to Iran Clinic.
Dr Salahatpour thanked the Ghanaian public for creating a conducive environment to enable them to operate effectively in the country.