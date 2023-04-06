Women must participate fully in leadership roles — Kamala

Mary Mensah & Augustina Tawiah Apr - 06 - 2023 , 06:00

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has stated that women around the world must be able to fully participate in economic, political and social life as well as leadership roles.

She said doing that was a key to maximising global growth and opportunity, and lamented that gender disparities are seen all around the world, including the United States, and called for the addressing of such disparities on the continent of Africa and the world as a whole.

“Women grow the majority of food yet, they are less likely to owe the land they farmed. They represent a majority of frontline workers but face disparities in health outcomes”.

“Women are entrepreneurs yet, have limited access to capital and markets. They are peacemakers and bridge builders yet, continue to be underrepresented at the tables, where decisions are being made,” she noted.

According to the US Vice President there are many factors that impact a woman's ability to survive and thrive and one of those is economic empowerment, adding that “when we lift up the economic status of a woman, let's be clear, we lift up the economic status of her children, her family, her community. The entire economy benefits.

She assured that now the United States of America will work alongside its partners each and every day to close gender gaps here on the continent and around the world.

“ And, ultimately, our belief is that the empowerment of women is rooted in the concept of freedom. Not just freedom from violence or want, but freedom to create one's own future, a freedom we desire for all people,” she said.

Week-long Africa visit

Ms Harris, who said this when she delivered her keynote address at the Black Star Gate in Accra, said she was incredibly honoured to be in Ghana and to the people of the incredible continent, and to “all the young leaders with us today - students, entrepreneurs, activists, advocates”.

“It is my extraordinary honour to be with you. So, I don't need to tell you the median age on the African continent is 19 and by 2050, one in four people in the entire world will be on this very continent. One in four. That, of course, means what happens on this continent impacts the entire world,” she said

Impact on women

