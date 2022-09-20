Wa killings: Police announce GH¢100,000 bounty for information on killers

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty on persons behind the killings in Wa.
According to an update issued by the police on Tuesday, it is possible that there are more people involved in criminal activities.
The service, therefore, urged the public to cooperate and provide any information to help arrest the remaining killers.
The police have so far arrested one person in connection with the killings.
The suspect, Kankani Adongo, was arrested on 19th September 2022 and is in custody assisting with investigations.
Police have assured that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.
The IGP and some members of the Police Management Board and the Regional Police Command embarked on a security tour in the municipality on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Read the full statement below:
