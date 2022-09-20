Wa killings: another dead body uncovered

The police in Wa have recovered another male adult buried in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa the Upper West Regional capital.
A statement issued by the Upper West regional police command said the yet to be identified body was uncovered by the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance on Monday, September 19, 2022.
The deceased, according to the police, has been deposited at the Upper West regional hospital morgue, where a pathologist from the police hospital in Accra is leading a team of experts to conduct an autopsy.
The police have also announced a GH¢100,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of any individual or group involved in the killings in Wa.
The police have also assured the residents of their safety as investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.
