Vivo Energy Ghana Limited sued over sale of diluted fuel

Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, operators of Shell oil has been hit with court action for allegedly selling diluted fuel to a customer.
The suit filed on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the High Court comes after a customer, Mr. Edmund Barwuah, allegedly purchased diluted fuel at a Shell fuel station on August 28 2022 at Atimpoku near the Adomi Bridge in the Eastern Region.
Mr Barwah is asking the court to reward him $2.5 million for damage to his car and negligence on the part of Vivo Energy.
He is also asking the court to make a declaration that Vivo Energy breached a duty of care by selling contaminated fuel to him leading to the damage to his car.
The National Petroleum Authority has already shut down the Shell filling station where the incident happened for investigations to commence.
Vivo Energy also apologised for the incident that led to a number of customers’ cars having engine problems.
