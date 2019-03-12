fbpx

UEW VC Afful Broni has failed and must resign – Afenyo Markin

BY: Graphic.com.gh
Very Rev. Fr. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni is the Vice Chancellor of UEW
Very Rev. Fr. Professor Anthony Afful-Broni is the Vice Chancellor of UEW

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu in the Central Region, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, wants the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni to resign because of what he says is his inability to properly manage the university.

Less than a year after his induction, Prof Afful-Broni has been accused of victimization, injustice and other actions that are said to have brought the image of the university into disrepute.

The latest has been a state of unrest among students at the university following the dismissal of the UEW UTAG President Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku who has taken the university to court over the absence of a governing council.

Read also: UEW sacks two senior lecturers Avea Nsoh and Kaakyire Duku

But, Afenyo Markin, who has no regrets for the removal of the former VC Prof. Mawutor Avoke wants the current VC to be mindful of events that led to the exit of the former Vice-Chancellor and be guided accordingly.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

“Afful-Broni was supposed to do [more], but he has failed. I am sure that in the next few days, if he has conscience, he will resign and leave the university because he has failed the University. Afful-Broni has failed the University; he has misled all of us – that is a matter of fact. Mistakes of the past shouldn’t be repeated”, the legislator said in a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM on Monday, March 11.

Mr Afenyo Markin had earlier put up a Facebook post on the same issue.

 

“I also find it strange that the same things Avoke and co. were doing are being repeated in a worse form. I have cautioned Prof. Afful-Broni but he won’t listen. We fought on the principle that certain things were wrong. So you don’t come in and defeat the very purpose. I will not support that. I have to be consistent. What I stand for is that the right thing is done. I am that in the next few days, the appropriate steps are taken, for the right things will be done because it is about the name of the University and not to victimize people”, he added.

Dismissed UTAG President

UTAG President at UEW, Dr. Frimpong Duku has said he did not breach any internal regulation as mentioned in the letter of dismissal

According to him, the university had not been fully operational since Nana Akufo-Addo took over as President of the country.

“Somewhere around last year I had the news that, because I have taken the university to court. I should appear before a committee and that was unsettling to me, because the university was built on acts and if you check the acts, it states clearly that a university shall be a body corporate with a perpetual succession of a common use and may be sued in it owning. So if I am in the university and I believe something going on wrong and I go to court for interpretation. How did this become an offence warranting a dismissal,” he said.

Background

The Supreme Court quashed a Winneba high court decision that led to their suspension and subsequent dismissal of Prof. Avoke.

Subsequently, lawyers of dismissed former Vice-Chancellor wrote to the school’s Governing Council directing it to prepare the office of their client to enable him to resume work.

Prior to this period, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, swore Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

This was amidst a warning by law Professor Raymond Atuguba to President Nana Akufo-Addo for abetting illegality because the induction happened pending the case challenging the removal of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor.

credit: Citinewsroom 