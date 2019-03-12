UEW VC Afful Broni has failed and must resign – Afenyo Markin

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu in the Central Region,
Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, wants the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni to resign because of what he says is his inability to properly manage the university .
The latest has been a state of unrest among students at the university following the dismissal of the UEW UTAG President Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku who has taken the university to court over the absence of a governing council.
But, Afenyo Markin, who has no regrets for the removal of the former VC Prof. Mawutor Avoke wants the current VC to be mindful of events that led to the exit of the former Vice-Chancellor and be guided accordingly.
Dismissed UTAG President
UTAG President at UEW, Dr. Frimpong Duku has said he did not breach any internal regulation as mentioned in the letter of dismissal
According to him, the university had not been fully operational since Nana Akufo-Addo took over as President of the country.
Background
The Supreme Court quashed a Winneba high court decision that led to their suspension and subsequent dismissal of Prof. Avoke.
Subsequently, lawyers of dismissed former Vice-Chancellor wrote to the school’s Governing Council directing it to prepare the office of their client to enable him to resume work.
Prior to this period, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, swore Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-
This was amidst a warning by law Professor Raymond Atuguba to President Nana Akufo-Addo for abetting illegality because the induction happened pending the case challenging the removal of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor.
